Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

REPYY opened at $16.51 on Friday. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

