Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.90. The company had a trading volume of 297,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,910. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.53 and its 200-day moving average is $120.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.71 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

