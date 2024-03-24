Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $57.41. 4,501,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,206. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CPRT

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.