Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,910 Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,302. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $177.01 and a fifty-two week high of $238.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.06.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

