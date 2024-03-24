Retirement Planning Group LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMAR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 51.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth $202,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,101 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.