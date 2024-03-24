Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 1,506 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,391,000 after purchasing an additional 491,713 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 3,040,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,324. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

