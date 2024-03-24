Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 242 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $4.57 on Friday, hitting $545.59. The company had a trading volume of 708,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,893. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $551.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

