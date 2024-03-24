Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $36.40. 4,921 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

