Reviewing Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) and J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL)

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) and J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Citi Trends and J-Long Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends -1.60% -6.76% -2.02% J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citi Trends and J-Long Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends $747.94 million 0.33 $58.89 million ($1.47) -19.48 J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Citi Trends has higher revenue and earnings than J-Long Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Citi Trends and J-Long Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends 0 1 2 0 2.67 J-Long Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citi Trends currently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.40%. Given Citi Trends’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Citi Trends is more favorable than J-Long Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Citi Trends shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citi Trends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citi Trends beats J-Long Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories. The company also provides accessories and beauty products that include handbags, luggage, hats, belts, sunglasses, jewelry, and watches, as well as undergarments and outerwear for men and women. In addition, it offers home and lifestyle products comprising home products for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and decorative accessories; and food, tech, team sports, and health products, as well as seasonal items, books, and toys. The company provides its products primarily to African American and multicultural families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited is an established distributor of reflective and non-reflective garment trims including, among others, heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers and drawcords. J-Long Group Limited is based in HONG KONG.

