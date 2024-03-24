Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.29.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 64.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.