Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $461.38

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 461.38 ($5.87) and traded as low as GBX 434 ($5.53). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 436 ($5.55), with a volume of 82,910 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Ricardo Stock Performance

Ricardo Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £271.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43,600.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 430.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 460.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ricardo

In other news, insider Judith Cottrell bought 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £29,772.98 ($37,903.22). 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

