Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.17

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.17 and traded as high as C$43.19. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$42.94, with a volume of 31,232 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCH. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.9235583 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total transaction of C$131,198.70. In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total transaction of C$131,198.70. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$43,899.40. 7.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

