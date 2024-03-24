Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $412.03

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 412.03 ($5.25) and traded as low as GBX 387 ($4.93). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 387 ($4.93), with a volume of 13,713 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £280.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,105.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 429.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 412.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,857.14%.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

