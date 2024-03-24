Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.42

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.42 and traded as high as C$5.45. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 92,686 shares traded.

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins set a C$6.25 price objective on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Sugar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.15.

Rogers Sugar Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$692.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.41.

Rogers Sugar last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4297254 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Insiders purchased 60,965 shares of company stock worth $315,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

