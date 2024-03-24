Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 361 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. 4,434,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,648,054. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADM

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.