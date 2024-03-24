Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys Shares of 3,531 JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $513,000.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMHI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. 12,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,442. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $50.23.

