Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 111,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.00. 2,508,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Several equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

