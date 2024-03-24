Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,075 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 65,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,344,000 after purchasing an additional 52,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 38,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,908. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.11. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $82.70.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.