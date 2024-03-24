Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in American Express were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.96. 2,284,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,033. The company has a market cap of $163.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.17 and its 200 day moving average is $179.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.