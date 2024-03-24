Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $246,000 Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

PCY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 288,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $20.86.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

