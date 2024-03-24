Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in NIKE were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

NIKE stock traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.86. 41,837,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average of $103.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

