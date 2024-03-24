Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Makes New Investment in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMBS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.98. 44,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,769. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

