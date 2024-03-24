Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 135 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Sysco were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.59. 2,002,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,215. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

