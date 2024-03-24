Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 233 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $161,121,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $103,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

Best Buy stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,950,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,249. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.27.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

