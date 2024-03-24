Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 282 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 65,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7,913.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,727,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,256,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

