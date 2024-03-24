Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 318 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE C traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.82. 16,206,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,420,798. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

