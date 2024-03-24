Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 4,856 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AT&T were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 374,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 813.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 70,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,169,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

