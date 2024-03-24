Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 502 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 87,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,651 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,000. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 48,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

WFC traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,736,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,125,938. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.