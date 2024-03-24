Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 75 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SAP were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.35. 533,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,590. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $122.03 and a twelve month high of $196.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.31.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

