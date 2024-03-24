Royal Bank of Canada Increases Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $60.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Core & Main by 486.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 290,792 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main by 20,185.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 183,684 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Core & Main by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

