Royal Bank of Canada Lowers South32 (LON:S32) Price Target to GBX 350

South32 (LON:S32 – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 350 ($4.46) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 193 ($2.46) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

South32 Stock Performance

South32 Cuts Dividend

South32 stock opened at GBX 150.60 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.14. The firm has a market cap of £6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,075.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.92. South32 has a 52 week low of GBX 143.40 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.09).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. South32’s payout ratio is currently -2,142.86%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

