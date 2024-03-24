Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

