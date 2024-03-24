Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total transaction of $71,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SAFT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $88.72.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.47%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

