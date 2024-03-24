Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 16,076 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 184.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 93,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1,571.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,037,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,247,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

