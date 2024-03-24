Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 612 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,720. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.93. The firm has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

