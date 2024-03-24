Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 545 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,011 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,082,000 after purchasing an additional 56,325 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,333,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,595,000 after purchasing an additional 116,487 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,094,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 154,470 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 327,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,446. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

