Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63,793 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.56. 392,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,757. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.35 and a 12-month high of $185.23. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.47.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

