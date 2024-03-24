Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,837,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

