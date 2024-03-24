Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $339.01. 788,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.51 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.