Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.82. 16,206,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,420,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

