Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 485,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 313,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 303,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.41 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,692. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

