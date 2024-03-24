Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,221. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $237.32 and a one year high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

