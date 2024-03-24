Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.98. 23,870,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,076,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

