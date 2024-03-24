Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,245 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,299 shares of company stock worth $1,742,919 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.12. 1,627,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,868. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.65.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

