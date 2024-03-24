Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 18,233 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,233 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 15.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its position in Newmont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 30.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,521,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,280,172. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

