Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,767 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PXD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $255.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.67 and its 200 day moving average is $233.34. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,070,380. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.