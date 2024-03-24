Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 859 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.07% of Dycom Industries worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DY. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

DY stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,632. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $146.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average is $106.20. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

