Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 198.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $4,490,089.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 14,516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $4,490,089.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.77. 3,779,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.17. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.58 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.