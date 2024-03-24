Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.0% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.22. 831,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,782. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

