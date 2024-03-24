Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 192,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,697. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.